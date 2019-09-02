Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 470,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

