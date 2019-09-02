Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after buying an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 225.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 978,972 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $443,835,000 after purchasing an additional 927,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 808,826 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 1,055,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

