Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Worldpay by 20.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 10.6% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 2,065,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 198,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

WP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

