Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,878 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 682,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after purchasing an additional 637,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,597 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 437,579 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,369. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

