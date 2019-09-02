Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,993 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.13% of Starbucks worth $126,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.56. 4,296,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $11,342,038. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

