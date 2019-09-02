Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.60. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 8,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

About Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

