Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.20% of Sterling Construction worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 728.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 53,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,781. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

