STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Achieves $49,295.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $49,295.00 and $21.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,336.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.01718403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.86 or 0.02870608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00645733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00712769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00064595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00449218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008955 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

