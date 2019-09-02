Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $2.94. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 252,468 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 18,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 24.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 168.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

