Swarm City Hits 24-Hour Volume of $199.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Swarm City has a market cap of $498,565.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00218236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.01294954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.