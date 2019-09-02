Swarm Price Reaches $0.0533 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $224,344.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00222134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01312390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00089584 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

