Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $53.50 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after acquiring an additional 415,522 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,280,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 426,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

