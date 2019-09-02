Synthetix Collateral Token (SNX) Price Hits $0.0492 on Exchanges

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Synthetix Collateral Token has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix Collateral Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021600 BTC.

About Synthetix Collateral Token

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix Collateral Token is blog.havven.io. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix Collateral Token

Synthetix Collateral Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Collateral Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Collateral Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Collateral Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.