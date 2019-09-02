Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.30.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $513,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,569,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,241,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.