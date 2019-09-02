TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.32

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.32 and traded as high as $36.12. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 1,743,098 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

