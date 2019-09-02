Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.59

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.17. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 995 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Taylor Devices worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

