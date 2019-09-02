TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives $33.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 678,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,125. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

