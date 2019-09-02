TEMCO (TEMCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $329,474.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $329,474.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01345038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,734,536,664 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

