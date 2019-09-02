TenX (PAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $242,053.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. TenX has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $242,053.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE, Bithumb and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01331497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022140 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,130,469 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, BitBay, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Neraex, Bit-Z, Liqui, Bittrex, COSS, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, BigONE, Cryptopia, Livecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

