Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.00

Tern PLC (LON:TERN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $9.06. Tern shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1,011,745 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.98. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million and a P/E ratio of -92.80.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

