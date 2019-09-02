Terracoin Market Capitalization Hits $878,198.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $878,198.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,333.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.02845649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00662971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

