Terrascend (CNSX:TER) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Terrascend Corp (CNSX:TER) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 16,658 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

About Terrascend (CNSX:TER)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

