THB Asset Management Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

THB Asset Management trimmed its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.12% of Willdan Group worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 67,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 35,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,875. The company has a market cap of $406.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.21. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $55,020.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 8,701 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $280,694.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 211,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $446,805 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.