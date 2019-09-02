THB Asset Management Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 281,288.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $48.43. 231,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,717. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,843.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $51.74.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $53,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.