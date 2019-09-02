THB Asset Management Raises Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Nanometrics makes up approximately 1.2% of THB Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. THB Asset Management owned 0.87% of Nanometrics worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 88,186 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 45.6% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 141,135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Nanometrics by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 108,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

NASDAQ:NANO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 172,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,578. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $691.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $422,532.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,533 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.