THB Asset Management Sells 11,073 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

