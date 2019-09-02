THB Asset Management Sells 8,861 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

THB Asset Management lessened its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 74,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 65,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

HEES traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.29. 279,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,058. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $869.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

