THB Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

THB Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned about 1.15% of Sterling Construction worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 26.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sterling Construction by 13.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sterling Construction by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 9.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.19. 53,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,781. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $296.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

