The Abyss (ABYSS) One Day Volume Hits $341,895.00

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. The Abyss has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Indodax, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last week, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.89 or 0.04735233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About The Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com.

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Indodax, YoBit, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

