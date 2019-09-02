Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Citigroup

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.