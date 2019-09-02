Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.61. Titanium shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company develops Creating Value from Waste technology that recovers bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings in the Athabasca oil sands region of Northern Alberta, Canada.

