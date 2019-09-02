TMD & Associates Inc. Sells 3,865 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

TMD & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index accounts for about 1.1% of TMD & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TMD & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.2% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 404,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

