Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Tocagen has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $15.80.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 300.42% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

