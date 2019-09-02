Tokenbox (TBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,479.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit and YoBit. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded 137% higher against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $155,776.00 and approximately $49,479.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io.

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

