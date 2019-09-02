Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 417.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,413. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.