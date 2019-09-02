Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTC. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Toro’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Toro by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

