Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.16

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.16 and traded as high as $13.15. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 978,700 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.16.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$40,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,247,206.47. Also, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$47,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,026,800. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,080 shares of company stock valued at $681,801 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.