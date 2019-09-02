Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after buying an additional 203,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after buying an additional 362,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,782,000 after buying an additional 228,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $146.96. 978,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,196. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

