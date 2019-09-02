Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of A$13.38 ($9.49) and a one year high of A$19.90 ($14.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$15.85.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

In related news, insider Michael(Mike) Clarke bought 452,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$17.08 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of A$7,723,661.40 ($5,477,774.04).

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.