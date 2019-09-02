Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 10,019 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 597.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 510.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.41. 3,071,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,196. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.