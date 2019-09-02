Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.48.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $99.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,822,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.77. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

