Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,556 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $796,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,913. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

DXCM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 446,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,689. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 572.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

