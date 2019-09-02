Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.88 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.95. 677,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,098. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $250.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

