Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 488,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 153,136 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. 1,049,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,490. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.02. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

