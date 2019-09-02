Trollcoin Hits Market Cap of $305,671.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $305,671.00 and $135.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00158294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,411.55 or 1.00644184 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 591,161,417 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

