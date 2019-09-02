TrueDeck Trading Down 5.1% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $130,319.00 and $51,055.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.01310497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089702 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021433 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

