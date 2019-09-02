TrueFlip Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002062 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $44,254.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.01292881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020557 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.