TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple makes up approximately 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 5.19% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

