TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.46. 2,650,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,631. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

