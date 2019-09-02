TTC Protocol (TTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.64 Million

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One TTC Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges including UEX, DEx.top, BitForex and Bibox. During the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00652768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TTC Protocol Token Profile

TTC Protocol (TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

